FunPlus Phoenix sign chrisJ to CS:GO roster

FunPlus Phoenix signed Chris “chrisJ” de Jong to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Chinese organization announced Tuesday.

chrisJ, 30, will serve as a stand-in for the team on Wednesday in the group stage of DreamHack Open Europe. The Dutch veteran will fill the role formerly held by the benched Kevin “kRYSTAL” Amend of Germany and reunite with ex-mousesports teammate Martin “STYKO” Styk of Slovakia.

Former GODSENT players Jesse “zehN” Linjala of Finland, Pavle “maden” Boskovic of Montenegro, Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark and STYKO as well as coach Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg of Sweden officially joined FPX on Monday.

--Field Level Media