Report: FunPlus Phoenix pick up Heroic roster

Defending League of Legends world champions FunPlus Phoenix expanded into Counter Strike: Global Offensive play after picking up the Danish Heroic roster.

Heroic recently lost to Heretics 0-2 in the ESL European closed qualifier. After also dropping an 0-2 decision to the Copenhagen Flames, Heroic were unable to qualify for the European Minor.

According to a report by 1pv.fr., FunPlus Phoenix were able to secure their CS:GO roster after agreeing to enter the new Flashpoint league as the eighth franchised partner. Flashpoint is a new competitor to ESL that focuses on providing a larger share of income to teams and players. The competition is operated by FaceIt, a competitive matchmaking platform.

Considering Heroic have a spot in the ESL Pro League, it is unclear how exactly the team will proceed. ESL starts on Monday while Flashpoint will begin this Friday.

