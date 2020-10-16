FunSpark ULTI postponed to early 2021

The $300,000 FunSpark ULTI event scheduled for December in China has been moved to early next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and associated travel issues.

The eight-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament will now take place from Jan. 30-Feb. 8, 2021.

“We will keep you guys updated about it and hope to see you on LAN! Stay safe!” organizers posted Friday on Twitter.

Teams scheduled to compete for the $200,000 first prize include FURIA Esports, Chaos EC, TYLOO, forZe, HAVU Gaming and Wings Up Gaming. Two more teams are awaiting invitations.

--Field Level Media