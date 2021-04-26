BIG rally to stun Extra Salt in Funspark grand final

BIG rallied to beat Extra Salt 3-2 in a thrilling Funspark ULTI 2020 grand final on Monday.

Opening the match with a one-map advantage as the upper-bracket winner, Extra Salt scored a 16-14 win on Dust II to make it 2-0 early.

But BIG, coming off a sweep of forZe in the lower-bracket final, responded with a 16-13 victory on Train to stay alive.

On the fourth map, Extra Salt opened with a 10-5 advantage at the halfway point on Vertigo, but BIG rallied in the second half to tie it at 13-all before eventually winning 16-14.

On the final map, Overpass, BIG led 9-6 at the halfway point only to see Extra Salt rally to take a 14-12 lead in the second half.

BIG responded by reeling off four straight games to win 16-14 and seal the comeback victory.

Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes of Turkey finished with 94 kills and a plus-21 kills-to-deaths differential for BIG. Canada’s Justin “FaNg” Coakley led Extra Salt with 90 kills and a plus-9 differential.

BIG earned $150,000 as the winner of the eight-team $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, with Extra Salt taking home $50,000. Both teams also earned seeds into Funspark ULTI 2021.

Funspark ULTI 2020 final standings and prize pool:

1. BIG, $150,000

2. Extra Salt, $50,000

3. forZe, $15,000

4. HAVU Gaming, $15,000

5-6. Complexity, Dignitas, $5,000

7-8. Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, $5,000

