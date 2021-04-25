BIG sweep forZe to reach Funspark grand final

BIG swept forZe in Sunday’s lower bracket final to advance to the Funspark ULTI 2020 grand final.

BIG opened up with a 16-12 victory on Dust II, then rallied in the second half for a 16-12 win on Nuke to seal the victory.

Florian “syrsoN” Rische of Germany collected 47 kills and a plus-15 kills-to-deaths differential to lead BIG, who will face upper bracket winner Extra Salt in the grand final on Monday.

Russian Andrey “Jerry” Mekhryakov had 49 kills and a plus-11 K-D differential in the losing effort for forZe.

Extra Salt will open the best-of-five grand final with a one-map advantage due to winning the upper bracket.

The winner of the eight-team $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament takes home $150,000 and the runner-up earns $50,000. BIG and Extra Salt both earned seeds into Funspark ULTI 2021.

Funspark ULTI 2020 final standings and prize pool:

1. TBD, $150,000

2. TBD, $50,000

3. forZe, $15,000

4. HAVU Gaming, $15,000

5-6, Complexity, Dignitas, $5,000

7-8, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, $5,000

