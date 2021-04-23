Complexity, Dignitas eliminated at Funspark ULTI 2020

HAVU Gaming and BIG won their lower-bracket matches for the second straight day Friday at Funspark ULTI 2020.

HAVU came from behind to eliminate Dignitas, 2-1, and BIG bounced Complexity with a hard-fought 2-0 sweep.

HAVU and BIG will face off in Round 3 of the lower bracket on Saturday. Dignitas and Complexity pocketed $5,000 each for finishing in 5th-6th place.

The Funspark $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive playoffs are double-elimination and all matches are best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand final on Monday. The winner takes home $150,000 and the top two teams earn seeds into Funspark ULTI 2021.

Dignitas opened with a 16-8 victory on Nuke, but HAVU answered with a 16-8 win on Dust II and a 16-6 decision on Overpass. The victorious all-Finnish squad was led by Lasse “ZOREE” Uronen with 70 kills and a massive plus-33 kills-to-deaths differential. Sweden’s Jonas “Lekr0” Olofsson paced Dignitas with 57 kills and a plus-5 differential.

BIG won by identical 19-16 overtime scores on Mirage and Dust II. Leading the way for the winners was Turkey’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes with 53 kills and a plus-15 kills-deaths differential, while Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke tallied 59 kills and a plus-12 K-D ratio for Complexity.

The winner of Saturday’s clash between BIG and HAVU Gaming will move on to Sunday’s lower-bracket final, where they will face the loser of Saturday’s upper-bracket final between forZe and Extra Salt.

Funspark ULTI 2020 final standings and prize pool:

1. TBD, $150,000

2. TBD, $50,000

3. TBD, $15,000

4. TBD, $15,000

5-6, Complexity, Dignitas, $5,000

7-8, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, $5,000

