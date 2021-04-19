Complexity, forZe open with sweeps at Funspark ULTI

Complexity Gaming and forZe kicked off the Funspark ULTI 2020 quarterfinals with sweeps Monday.

forZe defeated Virtus.pro 16-11 on Mirage and 25-23 on Overpass in overtime. Complexity handled HAVU Gaming 16-5 on Mirage and 16-10 on Overpass.

The Funspark $250,000 playoffs are double-elimination and all matches are best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand final on April 27. The winner takes home $150,000 and the top two teams earn seeds into Funspark ULTI 2021.

The upper-bracket final winner will start with a 1-0 lead in the grand final.

Complexity and forZe will meet in Wednesday’s upper bracket semifinals. Virtus.pro and HAVU will face off in an elimination match on Thursday.

Complexity was dominant Monday, getting 49 kills and a plus-20 kills-deaths performance from Denmark’s Kristian “K0nfig” Wienecke. Sami “xseveN” Laasanen led the all-Finnish HAVU squad with 32 kills.

forZe squandered a 15-8 lead on the second map before recovering in OT for the sweep. Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev led the Russian side with 68 kills and a plus-19 kills-deaths differential. Russian Dzhami “Jame” Ali led VP with 58 kills and a plus-13 differential.

The quarterfinals continue Tuesday with two matches:

BIG vs. Extra Salt

Evil Geniuses vs Dignitas

