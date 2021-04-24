Extra Salt advance to grand final at Funspark ULTI 2020

Extra Salt recorded a 2-1 win over forZe on Saturday to advance to the grand final at Funspark ULTI 2020.
Extra Salt sandwiched a 16-5 victory on Inferno and 19-17 triumph on Nuke around a 16-12 setback on Train in the second map.
American Josh “oSee” Ohm collected 71 kills and a plus-24 kills-to-death differential to pace Extra Salt, who will compete in the grand final on Monday.
Russian Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev had 65 kills and a plus-1 kills-to-death differential for forZe, who will face BIG in the lower-bracket final on Sunday.
BIG advanced to that match after sweeping HAVU Gaming on Saturday. BIG posted a 16-5 victory on Mirage and 16-11 win on Train.
Turkey’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes recorded 55 kills and a plus-28 kills-to-death differential for BIG.
Finland’s Sami “xseveN” Laasanen had 35 kills and a minus-4 kills-to-death differential for HAVU Gaming, which pocketed $15,000 for finishing in fourth place.
The Funspark $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive playoffs are double-elimination and all matches are best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand final on Monday. The winner takes home $150,000 and the top two teams earn seeds into Funspark ULTI 2021.
Funspark ULTI 2020 final standings and prize pool:
1. TBD, $150,000
2. TBD, $50,000
3. TBD, $15,000
4. HAVU Gaming, $15,000
5-6, Complexity, Dignitas, $5,000
7-8, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, $5,000
--Field Level Media