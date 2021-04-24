Extra Salt advance to grand final at Funspark ULTI 2020

Extra Salt recorded a 2-1 win over forZe on Saturday to advance to the grand final at Funspark ULTI 2020.

Extra Salt sandwiched a 16-5 victory on Inferno and 19-17 triumph on Nuke around a 16-12 setback on Train in the second map.

American Josh “oSee” Ohm collected 71 kills and a plus-24 kills-to-death differential to pace Extra Salt, who will compete in the grand final on Monday.

Russian Evgeny “FL1T” Lebedev had 65 kills and a plus-1 kills-to-death differential for forZe, who will face BIG in the lower-bracket final on Sunday.

BIG advanced to that match after sweeping HAVU Gaming on Saturday. BIG posted a 16-5 victory on Mirage and 16-11 win on Train.

Turkey’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes recorded 55 kills and a plus-28 kills-to-death differential for BIG.

Finland’s Sami “xseveN” Laasanen had 35 kills and a minus-4 kills-to-death differential for HAVU Gaming, which pocketed $15,000 for finishing in fourth place.

The Funspark $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive playoffs are double-elimination and all matches are best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand final on Monday. The winner takes home $150,000 and the top two teams earn seeds into Funspark ULTI 2021.

Funspark ULTI 2020 final standings and prize pool:

1. TBD, $150,000

2. TBD, $50,000

3. TBD, $15,000

4. HAVU Gaming, $15,000

5-6, Complexity, Dignitas, $5,000

7-8, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, $5,000

