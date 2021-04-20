Extra Salt, Dignitas reach semis at Funspark ULTI 2020

Dignitas and Extra Salt both won Tuesday to advance to the upper bracket semifinals of the Funspark ULTI 2020.

They will meet on Wednesday, with forZe facing Complexity in the other semifinal.

Dignitas swept Evil Geniuses and Extra Salt defeated BIG 2-1. EG and BIG will face off Thursday in Round 1 action in the lower bracket.

The Funspark $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive playoffs are double-elimination and all matches are best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand final on April 27. The winner takes home $150,000 and the top two teams earn seeds into Funspark ULTI 2021.

The upper-bracket final winner will start with a 1-0 lead in the grand final.

Dignitas breezed past EG in Tuesday’s quarterfinals, winning 16-9 on Inferno and 16-4 on Vertigo. Norway’s Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli led Dignitas with 45 kills and a plus-28 kills-to-deaths differential. Owen “oBo” Schlatter of the U.S. led EG with 37 kills and a plus-3.

Extra Salt had a more difficult time dispatching BIG. Extra Salt took the first map, 16-6 on Train, before falling 16-10 on Dust II. Extra Salt broke a 7-7 tie by winning nine of the last 10 rounds on Nuke to claim the victory.

South Africa’s Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek, Justin “FaNg” Coakley of Canada and Josh “oSee” Ohm of the U.S. all recorded at least 54 kills for Extra Salt. Sonic had 59 to go with a plus-13 K-D differential, FaNg led with a plus-14 differential on 58 kills, and oSee had 54 and a plus-eight.

--Field Level Media