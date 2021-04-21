Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Esports

forZe, Extra Salt advance to upper final at Funspark ULTI 2020

By FIELD LEVEL MEDIA

2 Min Read

Extra Salt and forZe earned victories Wednesday to advance to the upper bracket final of the Funspark ULTI 2020 event.

The teams will face off Saturday, with the winner earning a 1-0 lead in Monday’s grand final.

Extra Salt swept Dignitas and forZe needed three maps to outlast Complexity Gaming. Dignitas and Complexity drop down to Round 2 of the lower bracket on Friday.

The Funspark $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive playoffs are double-elimination and all matches are best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand final on Monday. The winner takes home $150,000 and the top two teams earn seeds into Funspark ULTI 2021.

Extra Salt cruised past Dignitas in Wednesday’s semifinals with a 16-9 win on Vertigo and 16-10 on Train. Every Extra Salt player registered on the plus side in the kills-to-deaths differential with American Josh “oSee” Ohm leading the way with 43 kills and a plus-15.

Norway’s Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli led Dignitas with 37 kills.

forZe opened with a 16-10 victory on Inferno but Complexity countered by taking Mirage, 16-9. forZe trailed Complexity 12-5 on the final map, Dust2, before rattling off 10 straight rounds to take a 15-12 lead. Complexity took the next two rounds before forZe clinched the map and the match, 16-14.

Aleksandr “KENSI” Gurkin led the all-Russian side with 63 kills, and he and Aleksandr “zorte” Zagodyrenko both led forZe with a plus-10 K-D differential. Denmark’s Kristian “k0nfig” Wienecke led all players with 74 kills and a plus-17 for Complexity.

Action continues Thursday with two Round 1 lower bracket games:

Virtus.pro vs. HAVU Gaming

BIG vs. Evil Geniuses

--Field Level Media

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up