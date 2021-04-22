HAVU Gaming, BIG survive at Funspark ULTI 2020

HAVU Gaming and BIG won Thursday to reach the second round in the lower bracket at Funspark ULTI 2020.

HAVU eliminated Virtus.pro 2-1 and will face Dignitas on Friday.

BIG swept Evil Geniuses 2-0 and will take on Complexity, also on Friday.

VP and EG each earned $5,000 for finishing in 7th-8th place.

The Funspark $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive playoffs are double-elimination and all matches are best-of-three, except for the best-of-five grand final on Monday. The winner takes home $150,000 and the top two teams earn seeds into Funspark ULTI 2021.

HAVU opened with a 22-20 overtime win on Train before VP evened the match with a 16-8 win on Inferno. HAVU closed it out with a 16-5 decision on Dust II. Sami “xseveN” Laasanen led the all-Finnish squad with 73 kills and a plus-20 kills-deaths differential, while Russia’s Dzhami “Jame” Ali paced VP with 69 kills and a plus-17 ratio.

BIG eliminated EG with identical 16-13 scores on Dust II and Nuke. Germany’s Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz posted 50 kills and a plus-12 K-D differential for BIG. American Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte led the way for EG with 42 kills and a plus-4 differential.

Funspark ULTI 2020 final standings and prize pool:

1. TBD, $150,000

2. TBD, $50,000

3. TBD, $15,000

4. TBD, $15,000

5-6, TBD, $5,000

7-8, Virtus.pro, Evil Geniuses, $5,000

