FURIA accept bid to Elisa Invitational Summer playoffs

FURIA will compete in the Elisa Invitational Summer playoffs after accepting a bid on Monday.

Tournament organizers revealed Monday that the Brazilian club will fill one of the four invitational spots in the final round of the $100,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive event. Eight more teams will gain entry based on their results in the ongoing Main Swiss Stage, which features 16 teams and runs through June 27.

Brazilian Lucas “honda” Cano will be back in the FURIA lineup in the Elisa event after having been benched since January. He takes the place of U.S. player Paytyn “junior” Johnson, who was benched at his own request last week. junior’s difficulties were due in part to trouble adapting to the Portuguese spoken by all of his teammates, coach Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira said in a video posted on Twitter.

The Elisa Invitational Summer playoffs are scheduled for June 28-July 3. The championship team will pocket $50,000, and the runner-up will get $14,000.

Eight teams were eliminated in the opening stage, which saw eight other teams move on to the Main Swiss Stage.

The Copenhagen Flames, ENCE, Endpoint, Entropiq, Nordavind, Sangal Esports, SKADE and Young Ninjas are all off to 1-0 starts in the Main Swiss Stage. 777 Esports, AGF Esport, Double Poney, HAVU Gaming, Lyngby Vikings, SAW, Team Fiend and Tricked Esport all lost their opening match.

