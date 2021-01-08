HEN1 seeking new opportunity after FURIA benching

Henrique “HEN1” Teles is seeking a new opportunity after his benching Friday by FURIA Esports’ Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

“Following a request made by HEN1, the player will now be free to seek for new options alongside his brother and will remain on the bench while this process lasts,” the Brazilian team posted on Twitter.

HEN1, 25, joined FURIA in September 2019 after previous stints with Luminosity, 100 Thieves and Immortals. He helped FURIA win three regional events: IEM New York, DreamHack Masters Spring and ESL Pro League Season 12.

His brother, Lucas “LUCAS1” Teles, left MIBR earlier this month.

HEN1 was ranked No. 16 on HLTV’s top 20 players for 2020, released earlier this week.

According to dotesports.com, HEN1 has been linked to a team that former MIBR members are building.

FURIA’s all-Brazilian active roster includes Yuri “yuurih” Gomes, Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo, Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato and Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira (coach).

--Field Level Media