FURIA Esports promote honda to replace junior

FURIA Esports promoted Lucas “honda” Cano on Thursday to replace Paytyn “junior” Johnson.

The Brazilian squad announced the changes to the active Counter-Strike: Global Offensive lineup on Twitter.

An American AWPer, the 20-year-old junior joined FURIA last January.

In a video clip on Twitter, coach Nicholas “guerri” Nogueira explained that junior asked to take a break after FURIA’s runner-up finish to Team Liquid at cs_summit 8 last month.

“Junior asked to go back home because he was a little tired and feeling pressured,” guerri said. “It’s too tough for an American, young boy, to be among people who only speak Portuguese on a daily basis out of the game.

“In-game, we believe we could be on a very different level concerning communication. We have classes every day to improve our English, but that surely took a hit on his performance. This extremely fast communication in English isn’t as easy for us as it is for him.”

Including honda, the all-Brazilian active lineup includes Yuri “yuurih” Gomes, Andrei “arT” Piovezan, Vinicius “VINI” Figueiredo and Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato.

--Field Level Media