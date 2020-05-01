FWRD reveal new CS:GO roster

Luxembourg-based organization FWRD announced on Friday that they have signed a Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

“We have been working towards this day for the past year and it marks a huge milestone in our esports journey,” CEO of FWRD Joe Hoffmann said. “CS:GO represents every aspect that we like about esports: it is easy to understand, action-packed and fascinating to watch.”

FWRD signed Bernardus “Bernard” Stornebrink, Bowen “Bowen” Tan, Eneshan “Eneshan” Tez, Steven “Blackie” Groeneveld and Steven “Clash” Fekken to their CS:GO roster. Several of the players previously competed under the Dutch organization Asterion.

“The level of competition is extremely high and it is still continuously increasing day by day, in part due to the incredible depth CS:GO offers; in CS:GO details make the difference between victory and defeat,” COO of FWRD Kevin Hoffmann said. “The consistency, the community and the whole ecosystem around CS:GO announce a bright future for FWRD in this game title.”

—Field Level Media