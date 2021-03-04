G2 bench kennyS, bring back JACKZ

G2 Esports benched veteran Kenny “kennyS” Schrub and granted him permission to explore opportunities with other Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams, the organization announced Thursday.

In addition, the team announced it is retuning Audric “JACKZ” Jug to the roster, and moving Nikola “NiKo” Kovac to a hybrid rifler/AWP role.

“Kenny is a pillar within G2 and a legend in the scene,” coach Damien “maLeK” Marcel said. “We have shared incredible moments and memories together. We all feel that, though difficult, a new home for him will be a great opportunity to remain at the top.”

The 25-year-old kennyS had been with the team since February 2017 and won the ESL Pro League Season 5 Finals and the Dream Hack Masters Malmo that year, along with the Champions Cup Finals in 2019. He was a teammate of JACKZ, a 28-year-old Frenchman, who joined G2 in November 2018 but recently had been inactive.

“We are excited to have JACKZ return to the team, brining his flair, creativity and a new balance to the team,” maLeK said. “NiKo repositioning as a hybrid AWPer gives us a more open-minded approach while also providing more flexibility within our game and the current meta. Although bittersweet, we are confident these changes will bring back some great CS by G2 to the server.”

Also on the roster are Francois “AmaNEk” Delaunay of France, Nemanja “nexa” Isakovic of Serbia, and Nemanja “hunter-” Kovac of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

