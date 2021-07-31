BIG add gade to CS:GO roster

BIG signed Nicklas “gade” Gade to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Saturday.

The 26-year-old from Denmark is expected to be inserted into the German team’s starting lineup during ESL Pro League Season 14 in August.

For now, gade finds himself as part of a team after being left without one following HYENAS’ decision to call it quits last month in the wake of the retirement of Markus “kjaerbye” Kjaerbye.

“Joining BIG has had me excited ever since it was decided. It puts a smile on my face just thinking about it,” gade said in a press release. “After having some time where you’re not certain of what the future would hold, it is definitely a feeling of pure joy now knowing this is my new home.

“I hope and believe I can bring the final bits and pieces to take this project to the next level.”

BIG CEO Daniel Finkler has high hopes for gade.

“Due to his vast experience and leadership qualities, we expect Nicklas to play a key role in our team’s future, as he will also support (Johannes ‘tabseN’ Wodarz) inside and outside the game,” Finkler said.

BIG’s lineup consists of four players from Germany: Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch, Nils “k1to” Gruhne and Florian “syrsoN” Rische, as well as tabseN. The team also includes Turkey’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dörtkardes and gade. Germany native Dustin “DuDe” Grobmann is the coach.

