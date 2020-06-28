Galaxy Racer add Japaleno roster

Galaxy Racer signed the Swedish roster Japaleno to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Dubai-based esports organization announced Sunday.

Joakim “Relaxa” Gustafsson and Fredrik “FREDDyFROG” Gustafsson serve as headliners for Japaleno, who enjoyed their biggest success by making a closed qualifier for cs_summit 6. The team dropped a 2-1 decision to Complexity on June 22, however.

Galaxy Racer’s roster consists of Relaxa, FREDDyFROG, Niclas “PlesseN” Plessen, Simon “tabz” Feldt, Adam “dezon” Wahlqvist and Christian “chrille” Lindberg (coach).

—Field Level Media