Gambit Youngsters promoted to primary lineup

Gambit Esports promoted their academy team, Gambit Youngsters, to the organization’s primary lineup on Monday.

Created in April 2019, the roster includes the recently acquired Abay “Hobbit” Khasenov of Kazakhstan along with Russians Dmitry “sh1ro” Sokolov, Sergey “Ax1Le” Rykhtorov, Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov and Timofey “interz” Yakushin.

Gambit Youngsters have been Gambit’s only active squad since May 2019. They have won seven online events in 2020, posting notable victories over Natus Vincere, MIBR, forZe and Virtus.pro.

“Ever since Gambit Youngsters was formed, it was supposed to become a mainstay in HLTV.org’s top 30 to get rid of the ‘Youngsters’ tag and become our primary line-up,” CEO Konstantin “groove” Pikiner said in a statement. “We count on this squad to represent Gambit with dignity and the presence of PGL Major Krakow champion Abay ‘Hobbit’ Khassenov will only bolster this historic connection.”

Gambit’s next scheduled tournament is Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: Commonwealth of Independent States, which runs Oct. 13-25.

