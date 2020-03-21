GamerLegion pare roster, will 'rethink' CS:GO future

After just one season of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition, GamerLegion are withdrawing to “rethink our strategy,” CEO Nicolas Reber said Friday in a statement.

The Germany-based organization, which also has teams in League of Legends and Rainbow Six, has released several players from its largely Swedish CS:GO roster.

Rasmus “Gux” Stahl, a Swede who was just hired as GamerLegion’s CS:GO coach on March 11, remains on the job, Reber announced. However, Swedish players Dennis “dennis” Edman, William “draken” Sundin and Fredrik “freddieb” Buo are now all free agents.

According to HLTV.org, Sweden’s Hampus “hampus” Poser remains under contract with GamerLegion, and the status of Belgium’s Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom is unclear.

GamerLegion came in first place in two B-tier events over the past year, the LOOT.BET/CS Season 2 in May 2019 and the CMD368 Championship in January 2020.

Recently, the squad failed to advance in European qualifying for the Intel Extreme Masters XIV - World Championship, DreamHack Open Anaheim, and ESL One Rio.

—Field Level Media