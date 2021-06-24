BIG advance to playoffs in Gamers Without Borders

BIG clinched a playoff spot on Thursday after posting a pair of victories in Group B action of the Gamers Without Borders series.

BIG seized a 2-1 win over FaZe Clan after sandwiching a 16-9 triumph on Inferno and 19-16 victory on Overpass around a 16-8 setback on Nuke.

Germany’s Tizian “tiziaN” Feldbusch had a team-best 63 kills for BIG, while Turkey’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes had a plus-12 kills-to-death differential.

Canadian Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken paced FaZe Clan with 80 kills and a plus-26 kills-to-death differential.

BIG advanced to the winners’ match to face FURIA, who swept Dignitas after securing a 19-17 overtime victory on Nuke and 16-9 triumph on Inferno.

Yuri “yuurih” Santos led the all-Brazil FURIA side with 64 kills and a plus-30 kills-to-death differential.

Norway’s Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli had 50 kills and a plus-7 kills-to-death differential for Dignitas.

BIG then punched their ticket to the playoffs with a 2-1 victory over FURIA. BIG overcame a 16-14 setback on Mirage before notching a 16-14 win on Inferno and 16-11 triumph on Vertigo.

Germany’s Florian “syrsoN” Rische had 73 kills and a plus-19 differential for BIG, who will face mousesports in the semifinal round.

Brazil’s Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato collected 71 kills and a plus-19 differential for FURIA, who await the winner of the elimination match pitting FaZe Clan and Dignitas on Friday.

Eight teams are competing in a six-day tournament for charity as part of Gamers Without Borders’ $10 million series, featuring elite gamers vying to win money to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts worldwide. The total prize pool of this event is $1.5 million, with funds being donated by both viewers and gamers.

The teams are divided into two groups of four. Based on a double-elimination bracket, the groups will be cut to two teams from each group that will advance to a single-elimination playoff. The semifinals will be held Saturday, with the grand final on Sunday. All matches are best-of-three.

Gamers Without Borders standings, with match win-loss record, total points and differential:

Group A

1. ENCE, 2-0, 77-60, +17

2. mousesports, 2-1, 89-82, +7

3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2, 117-114, +3

4. MIBR, 0-2, 54-81, -27

Group B

T1. BIG, 2-0, 89-82, +7

2. FURIA Esports, 1-1, 76-72, +4

3. Dignitas, 0-1, 26-35, -9

3. FaZe Clan, 0-1, 41-43, -2

Tournament prize pool (with charity) listed below:

1. TBD -- $600,000

2. TBD -- $300,000

3-4. TBD -- $150,000

5-6. Ninjas in Pyjamas (Direct Relief), TBD -- $100,000

7-8. MIBR (UNICEF), TBD -- $50,000

