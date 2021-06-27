BIG rallies to win Gamers Without Borders charity event

BIG came from behind to defeat FURIA Esports 2-1 in a tightly contested grand final of the Gamers Without Borders series on Sunday.

As the winning team, BIG earned a whopping $600,000 for the charity it selected, International Medical Corps.

FURIA got off to a strong start, holding on for a 16-14 win on Mirage. Andrei “arT” Piovezan led the way for the all-Brazilian FURIA squad on that map, finishing with 23 kills and 16 deaths for a plus-7 kills-to-deaths differential.

BIG responded on the second map, Inferno, by jumping out to a 10-5 lead. FURIA forced overtime, but BIG held on to win 19-16, with Germany’s Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz notching 39 kills against just 21 deaths for a plus-18 differential.

On the final map, Vertigo, BIG failed to protect a 14-10 lead and were forced to overtime for the second straight map. After the teams traded the next six points, BIG finally put it away in the second overtime, winning 22-20.

BIG’s Ismailcan “XANTARES” Dortkardes of Turkey and Florian “syrsoN” Rische of Germany each finished with 39 kills on the final map.

Eight teams competed in a six-day tournament for charity as part of Gamers Without Borders’ $10 million series, featuring elite gamers vying to win money to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts worldwide. The total prize pool of this event was $1.5 million, with funds being donated by both viewers and gamers.

Tournament prize pool (with charity) listed below:

1. BIG (International Medical Corps) -- $600,000

2. FURIA Esports (UNICEF) -- $300,000

3-4. ENCE (UNICEF), mousesports (International Medical Corps) -- $150,000

5-6. Ninjas in Pyjamas (Direct Relief), FaZe Clan (UNICEF) -- $100,000

7-8. MIBR (UNICEF), Dignitas (Gavi) -- $50,000

