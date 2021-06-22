ENCE clinches first playoff spot at Gamers Without Borders

ENCE proved to be the big winner in Tuesday’s opening day of the second leg of the Gamers Without Borders series, picking up a pair of wins to claim the first playoff spot.

Playing out of Group A, ENCE began their day with a swift 2-0 win over mousesports, then earned a 2-1 comeback victory against Ninjas in Pyjamas in the winner’s match to clinch the top spot in the group.

In the first battle of the day, NiP forged their own rally in a 2-1 triumph over MIBR.

Eight teams are competing in a six-day tournament for charity as part of Gamers Without Borders’ $10 million series, featuring elite gamers vying to win money to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts worldwide. The total prize pool of this event is $1.5 million, with funds being donated by both viewers and gamers.

The teams are divided into two groups of four. Based on a double-elimination bracket, the groups will be pared to two teams from each group that will advance to a single-elimination playoff. The semifinals will be held Saturday, with the Grand Final on Sunday. All matches are best-of-three.

ENCE got off to a quick start in their sweep over mousesports, jumping to a 14-3 lead on Ancient before settling for a 16-7 decision. ENCE then blazed to an early 10-4 lead before mousesports rallied to cut the edge to 11-10, but ENCE proved too much in a 16-12 victory on Overpass.

Israel’s Lotan “Spinx” Giladi led the way for ENCE with match highs of 40 kills and a plus-13 kills-deaths differential. Slovakia’s David “frozen” Cernansky topped mousesports with 38 kills.

ENCE had a much tougher time with NiP, who took the opening map 16-13 on Nuke by coming back from 6-0 and 12-7 deficits to grab the 1-0 lead. But ENCE pulled off late comebacks in each of the final two maps. They scored the last three points on Overpass to edge NiP 16-14 to even the match, then blindsided NiP with a finishing 11-0 spurt to win 16-11 on Ancient.

Poland’s Olek “hades” Miskiewicz powered ENCE with 79 kills and a blistering plus-26 K/D differential, while Hampus “hampus” Poser of Sweden carried NIP with 77 kills and a plus-17 K/D differential.

In the opening match of the day, NiP dropped the final three points of the first map, losing 16-14 to MIBR on Mirage. But NiP responded with convincing wins on Ancient (16-8) and Overpass (16-10).

Fredrik “REZ” Sterner impressed for NiP with 73 kills and a plus-25 K/D differential, while Ricardo “boltz” Prass led the all-Brazilian MIBR squad with 70 kills and a plus-11 K/D differential.

Action resumes Wednesday with the final two matches in Group A (Group B play begins Thursday):

--MIBR vs. mousesports (elimination match)

--Ninjas in Pyjamas vs. MIBR/mousesports winner (decider match)

Gamers Without Borders standings, with match win-loss record, total points and differential:

Group A

1. ENCE, 2-0, 77-60, +17

2. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-1, 87-79, +8

T3. MIBR, 0-1, 34-46, -12

T3. mousesports, 0-1, 19-32, -13

Group B

T1. BIG, 0-0

T1. Dignitas, 0-0

T1. FaZe Clan, 0-0

T1. FURIA Esports, 0-0

Tournament prize pool listed below:

1. TBD -- $600,000

2. TBD -- $300,000

3-4. TBD -- $150,000

5-6. TBD -- $100,000

7-8. TBD -- $50,000

--Field Level Media