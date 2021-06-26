FURIA grab final playoff berth at Gamers Without Borders

FURIA Esports topped FaZe Clan 2-1 in the decider match Friday to clinch the fourth and final playoff berth in the Gamers Without Borders series.

After BIG took the first spot out of Group B one day before, FaZe Clan and Dignitas met in an elimination match, with FaZe victorious 2-1 and advancing to another do-or-die match with FURIA.

FaZe got a leg up on FURIA with an opening 16-11 win on Mirage, but FURIA responded with wins of 16-10 on Nuke and 16-14 on Inferno.

The all-Brazilian FURIA side was led by Andrei “arT” Piovezan, who scored a match-high 65 kills and a plus-13 kills-to-deaths differential. Three of his teammates had more than 50 kills in the match.

In the elimination match, FaZe sandwiched a 16-14 win on Nuke and a 16-13 victory on Overpass around a 16-10 loss to Dignitas on Ancient. Havard “rain” Nygaard of Norway led all players with 75 kills for FaZe, and both rain and Canadian teammate Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken finished with plus-12 kills-to-deaths differentials.

Now FURIA will face Group A winner ENCE in one semifinal match Saturday, with Group B winner BIG and Group A runner-up mousesports clashing in the other. The grand final is scheduled for Sunday. All matches are best-of-three.

Eight teams are competing in a six-day tournament for charity as part of Gamers Without Borders’ $10 million series, featuring elite gamers vying to win money to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts worldwide. The total prize pool of this event is $1.5 million, with funds being donated by both viewers and gamers.

Gamers Without Borders standings, with match win-loss record, total points and differential:

Group A

1. ENCE, 2-0, 77-60, +17

2. mousesports, 2-1, 89-82, +7

3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2, 117-114, +3

4. MIBR, 0-2, 54-81, -27

Group B

1. BIG, 2-0, 89-82, +7

2. FURIA Esports, 2-1, 119-112, +7

3. FaZe Clan, 1-2, 123-129, -6

4. Dignitas, 0-2, 69-77, -8

Tournament prize pool (with charity) listed below:

1. TBD -- $600,000

2. TBD -- $300,000

3-4. TBD -- $150,000

5-6. Ninjas in Pyjamas (Direct Relief), FaZe Clan (UNICEF) -- $100,000

7-8. MIBR (UNICEF), Dignitas (Gavi) -- $50,000

--Field Level Media