FURIA to face BIG for Gamers Without Borders championship

The Sunday grand final is set in the Gamers Without Borders series as FURIA Esports, 2-1 victors against ENCE Saturday, will face BIG, who also won 2-1 against mousesports.

The winning team will take home a cool $600,000 for the charity of its choice.

FURIA got off to a slow start for the second straight day, losing its first map against ENCE 16-11 on Mirage. But like Friday, the all-Brazilian team rallied with two straight map wins (16-9 on Ancient, 16-11 on Vertigo) to emerge with the victory. FURIA ended the decisive map on a 15-4 run.

Andrei “arT” Piovezan led the way for FURIA with a match-high 70 kills and finished with a plus-21 kills-to-deaths differential. His teammate Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato finished plus-15, with a match-low 43 deaths. Lotan “Spinx” Giladi of Israel posted 53 kills and a plus-2 K/D differential for ENCE.

Like FURIA, the Germany-based BIG dropped its opening map before rallying, losing 19-16 on Mirage, then winning 16-14 on Nuke (coming back from 7-1 and 13-7 deficits) and 16-12 on Vertigo to advance to the final.

Johannes “tabseN” Wodarz had the largest impact, notching a match-high 83 kills to help him finish with an impressive plus-25 K/D ratio. Estonia’s Robin “ropz” Kool was a standout for mousesports, finishing with 70 kills and a plus-nine K/D differential.

The grand final will be best-of-three.

Eight teams are competing in a six-day tournament for charity as part of Gamers Without Borders’ $10 million series, featuring elite gamers vying to win money to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts worldwide. The total prize pool of this event is $1.5 million, with funds being donated by both viewers and gamers.

Gamers Without Borders standings, with match win-loss record, total points and differential:

Group A

1. ENCE, 2-0, 77-60, +17

2. mousesports, 2-1, 89-82, +7

3. Ninjas in Pyjamas, 1-2, 117-114, +3

4. MIBR, 0-2, 54-81, -27

Group B

1. BIG, 2-0, 89-82, +7

2. FURIA Esports, 2-1, 119-112, +7

3. FaZe Clan, 1-2, 123-129, -6

4. Dignitas, 0-2, 69-77, -8

Tournament prize pool (with charity) listed below:

1. TBD -- $600,000

2. TBD -- $300,000

3-4. ENCE (UNICEF), mousesports (International Medical Corps) -- $150,000

5-6. Ninjas in Pyjamas (Direct Relief), FaZe Clan (UNICEF) -- $100,000

7-8. MIBR (UNICEF), Dignitas (Gavi) -- $50,000

