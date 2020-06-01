Na'Vi win Gamers Without Borders championship

In a closely fought, back-and-forth battle, Natus Vincere edged mousesports 3-2 in the grand final Sunday to win the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive portion of the Gamers Without Borders esports charity event.

With the win, Na’Vi picked up $750,000 for UNICEF. mouseports brought home $500,000 for the International Telecommunication Union.

Gamers Without Borders already completed charity competitions using PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2 and Fortnite. Teams’ prize money and donations from viewers are going to COVID-19 relief efforts through UNICEF, Direct Relief and the International Medical Corps, among other charities.

The CS:GO event, sponsored by the Saudi Ministry of Sport, featured six-team European event with a $1.75 million prize pool and a two-team North American Showmatch with a $250,000 prize pool — $150,000 to the winning team’s charity of choice.

100 Thieves swept Team Liquid on Saturday to win the North American Showmatch.

On Sunday, Na’Vi jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of wins — 13-11 on Mirage and 13-3 on Dust II. mousesports responded with a 13-11 win on Nuke and a 13-10 win on Train. In the final map — Inferno — the teams played to a 12-12 tie at the end of regulation, but Na’Vi shut out mousesports in the extra frame, winning 15-12.

Final Gamers Without Borders CS:GO event standings, winnings (charity of choice in parentheses)

Europe

1. Natus Vincere, $750,000 (UNICEF)

2. mousesports, $500,000 (International Telecommunication Union)

3-4. FaZe Clan, $150,000 (UNICEF)

3-4. OG, $150,000 (Direct Relief)

5-6. G2 Esports, $100,000 (UNICEF)

5-6. Fnatic, $100,000 (UNICEF)

North American Showmatch

1. 100 Thieves, $150,000 (UNICEF)

2. Team Liquid, $100,000 (Direct Relief)

—Field Level Media