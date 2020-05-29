Gamers Without Borders charity event adds CS:GO competition

The Gamers Without Borders esports charity event announced the addition of a $2 million Counter Strike: Global Offensive division on Thursday.

Six European CS:GO teams will compete in a single-elimination event Friday through Sunday, and two North American sides, 100 Thieves and Team Liquid, will square off in a single show match on Saturday.

Gamers Without Borders already completed charity competitions using PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2 and Fortnite. Teams’ prize money and donations from viewers are going to COVID-19 relief efforts through UNICEF and the International Medical Corps, among other charities.

The European CS:GO event will see the teams battling for a $1.75 million prize pool, with $750,000 donated to charity in the name of the winning team and $500,000 being donated on behalf of the runner-up.

Natus Vincere and mousesports were granted byes into the semifinals. G2 Esports will oppose FaZe Clan in a quarterfinal match, with the winner moving on to meet Na’Vi. Fnatic and OG will meet in the other quarterfinal, vying for the right to face off with mousesports.

The quarterfinals will be played Friday, the semifinals Saturday and the final Sunday. All matches are best-of-three except for the best-of-five final.

The entire event will utilize CS:GO’s MR12 (Max Rounds 12) format. Competitive CS:GO matches typically use the MR15 (Max Round 15) format.

The North American showdown will be a best-of-three match on the MR12 format. The winner will have $150,000 donated to charity in its name, and the loser will have a $100,000 donation made on its behalf.

Matches will be available for streamed viewing on Gamers Without Borders’ Twitch, YouTube and Facebook channels.

—Field Level Media