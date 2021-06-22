Gamers Without Borders reveals 8 teams for $1.5M charity event

Eight teams will compete in a six-day Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament for charity beginning Tuesday.

It’s part of Garmers Without Borders’ $10 million series featuring elite gamers vying to win money to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts worldwide.

Taking part in the CS:GO action are FaZe Clan, FURIA Esports, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Mousesports, ENCE, BIG, Fnatic and MIBR.

The CS:GO tournament is worth $1.5 million. Funds are being donated by both viewers and gamers.

The teams will be divided into two groups of four. Based on a double-elimination bracket, the groups will be pared to two teams from each group that will advance to a single-elimination playoff.

The competition will stream live on the Gamers Without Borders’ YouTube, Facebook and Twitch channels.

This is the second leg of the series, following a FIFA tournament.

--Field Level Media