GeT_RiGhT steps away from CS:GO, will stream for Dignitas

Iconic Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund said he is leaving professional competition in favor of streaming and content creation, but he isn’t ready to announce his official retirement.

“I’m not going to say that I’m retiring, because you never know, one day I might feel the urge and the need to compete again,” the 30-year-old Swede said in an interview with HLTV.org. “But for the time being, I’m taking a break, and that break could be extended into retirement or not. Who knows? The future will tell.”

GeT_RiGhT began his professional gaming career in 2007 and is best known for his run with Ninjas in Pyjamas from August 2012 through September 2019. He was part of the team that went 87-0 and played in five consecutive majors finals, winning ESL One: Cologne in 2014.

HLTV ranked him as the No. 1 player in the game in 2013 and ‘14, following his No. 2 ranking in 2010 and ‘11.

After he departed NiP, he joined former teammates Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg, Adam “friberg” Friberg, Richard “Xizt” Landstrom and Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson with Dignitas in January 2020 before moving to the inactive roster in September.

He will be streaming for Dignitas.

Still, Ninjas in Pyjamas on Saturday put out a nearly 10-minute tribute video, celebrating the staggering numbers he posted in NiP colors: 2,564 days on the roster, 64 tournament victories, 1,567 maps played and 29,802 kills.

GeT_RiGhT said the time is right to pursue other interests.

“As years went by, I felt more interested in things other than just being a professional gamer,” he told HLTV.org. “Those who are close to me know that I’m passionate about a lot of other things. That also means developing the scene and also my personal brand.”

Still, he said the change isn’t easy.

“It’s going to be shocking saying that I’m not going to be competing anymore,” he said.

