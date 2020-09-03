Healthy gla1ve rejoins Astralis roster

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander rejoined the Astralis roster on Thursday after more than three months on medical leave.

“He’s back,” the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team tweeted, along with a short video.

Citing symptoms of stress and burnout, gla1ve stepped away from the team in May after Astralis won the ESL One: Road to Rio — Europe tournament.

The 25-year-old Danish captain will replace Patrick “es3tag” Hansen in the Astralis lineup at the ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe, which got underway this week.

—Field Level Media