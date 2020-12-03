gla1ve returns as Astralis' in-game leader

Lukas “gla1ve” Rossander, 25, confirmed his return to being Astralis’ in-game leader in place of Emil “Magisk” Reif.

“And yeah its true that I am back as the IGL, but its pretty easy to be IGL when my team is killing it” gla1ve wrote on Twitter.

The announcement followed Wednesday’s 2-0 victory in the Dreamhack Masters Winter that eliminated North American team Liquid.

gla1ve guided his team to four major title wins before Magisk took over in April after deciding to go on medical leave due to reports of stress and burnout.

Magisk didn’t disappoint, with Astralis winning two tournaments during his time as IGL.

Back under gla1ve’s leadership, Astralis came out on top versus G2 Thursday morning 2-0. They now await a match against Gambit Esports on Friday.

