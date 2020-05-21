Report: GODSENT target Farlig to replace Maikelele

GODSENT has an interest in acquiring Copenhagen Flames AWPer Asger “Farlig” Jensen, according to a report by HLTV.org.

Farlig, 21, would replace Mikail “Maikelele” Bill, who has been with GODSENT since the organization debuted a new roster in November of 2019.

Farlig recently helped the Flames finish 10th at ESL One: Road to Rio while posting a 1.22 rating across 21 maps played, according to HLTV.org statistics.

GODSENT’s remaining roster currently consists of Kevin “kRYSTAL” Amend, Jesse “zehN” Linjala, Martin “STYKO” Styk and Pavle “Maden” Boskovic.

—Field Level Media