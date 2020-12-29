GODSENT reportedly close to playing under FunPlus Phoenix banner

GODSENT will play under a new banner -- FunPlus Phoenix -- in 2021, pending the signing of individual player contracts, FunPlus Phoenix general manager Petar “peca” Markovic said on social media.

According to peca, Chinese organization FunPlus Phoenix and GODSENT, a Swedish professional esports organization, have agreed on the transfer of the roster featuring Pavle “Maden” Boškovic and Martin “STYKO” Styk.

“The mutual agreement between FunPlus Phoenix and GODSENT about FPX acquiring their CSGO roster starting from 1.1.2021. has been made”, peca tweeted. peca also said “players and their legal representatives” are currently reviewing the contracts before they are “eventually” signed.

If the players from GODSENT’s lineup are signed, FunPlus Phoenix’s roster would be ranked 20th in the world.

It is unclear if Luka “emi” Vukovic, who played for GODSENT during the final period of 2020 after the removal of Kevin “kRYSTAL” Amend, will join FunPlus Phoenix. It is also unknown if GODSENT coach Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg will join FunPlus Phoenix.

FunPlus Phoenix also has been in discussions with Miikka “suNny” Kemppi, who could complete the lineup by reuniting with former teammates STYKO and Jesse “zehN” Linjala, according to HLTV.

Discussions between FunPlus Phoenix and GODSENT were reported by HLTV in October, shortly after peca was named general manager. Though FunPlus Phoenix was a Flashpoint founding member, the team didn’t participate in the second season of the tournament because it focused on improving its roster for the 2021 season.

--Field Level Media