TACO headlines new GODSENT roster

GODSENT introduced an all-Brazilian roster for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive competition Thursday featuring in-game leader Epitacio “TACO” de Melo.

Coached by Olavo “cky” Napoleao and managed by Ricardo “Dead” Sinagaglia, the new roster also includes Joao “felps” Vasconcellos and three teenagers: Bruno “latto” Rebelatto, Bruno “b4rtiN” Camara and Eduardo “dumau” Wolkmer.

“We are very much honored and excited for this new project and for everything it will bring to our organization,” GODSENT CEOs Henrik Denebrandt and Ludwig Sandgren said in a release. “We are very confident that we will do epic things together in the coming years. We want to thank Dead, Taco and the team for their passion and for bringing this about.”

TACO, who turns 26 on Sunday, was previously with MIBR, Team Liquid, SK Gaming and Luminosity Gaming.

Earlier this month, GODSENT announced the sale and transfer of their entire CS:GO roster to an undisclosed esports organization.

Most recently, the team finished in third-fourth place in the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: Europe tournament in December.

