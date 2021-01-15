GODSENT disbands, sells roster to unidentified organization

GODSENT announced the sale and transfer of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster on Friday, saying only the players were being assigned to “another big international” esports organization.

The announcement was posted to GODSENT’s website.

“This team has been the bread and butter of our (organization) during 2020 and with love we thank them for their incredible service,” the Swedish team posted. “We wish them the absolute best on their continuous epic journey towards the top in 2021 and we are certain they will see share many more glorious moments at their new home.”

Most recently, the team finished in third-fourth place in the DreamHack Masters Winter 2020: Europe tournament in December.

This is the second time GODSENT disbanded the team. The organization did so in June 2018 after Red Reserve bought the roster, and GODSENT resumed operations in late 2019 after a merger with The Final Tribe. In November 2019, GODSENT signed the former roster of SMASH Esports.

The international players being transferred to the unidentified organization are Pavle “maden” Boskovic of Montenegro, Asger “Farlig” Jensen of Denmark, Jesse “zehN” Linjala of Finland, Martin “STYKO” Styk of Slovakia and coach Jonatan “Devilwalk” Lundberg of Sweden.

--Field Level Media