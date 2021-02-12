GuardiaN leaves Natus Vincere, enters free agency

Ladislav “GuardiaN” Kovacs announced on Friday that he is a free agent after being released from the Natus Vincere Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team.

The 29-year-old Slovakian has been benched by Na’Vi since January 2020, when he was replaced by Ilya “Perfecto” Zalutskiy in the starting lineup. He made a brief appearance with Dignitas in Flashpoint 1 in March.

“From now on I am a free agent. I am open to consider any offer and grind back my way to the top level events!” GuardiaN wrote on Twitter.

GuardiaN has enjoyed a distinguished career, viewed by many as one of the greatest AWPers of all time. Before joining Na’Vi in September 2019, GuardiaN spent two-plus years with FaZe Clan and won numerous S-Tier tournaments. His last big win with the team was the BLAST Pro Series: Miami 2019.

