Dignitas sign H4RR3 to fill roster vacancy

Dignitas signed Haris “H4RR3” Hadzic of Norway to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster.

H4RR3, 23, joins Dignitas from Nordavind, where he played with Hakon “hallzerk” Fjaerli, who joined Dignitas in January.

His signing leaves Dignitas with one roster spot. Richard “Xizt” Landstrom and Christopher “GeT_RiGhT” Alesund were benched on Sept. 16.

The team is anchored by Swedes Patrik “f0rest” Lindberg and Adam “friberg” Friberg.

This is the latest change for Dignitas. Last month, the team named Norwegian Halvor “vENdetta” Gulestol as coach after promoting Robin “Fifflaren” Johansson to vice president of esports.

vENdetta, 31, spent the past several years as a caster and analyst after retiring as a player. Dignitas hired him as analyst in February.

--Field Level Media