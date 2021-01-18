HellRaisers bench jR, add anarkez to starting lineup

HellRaisers is making a lineup change to kickoff 2021.

The Ukrainian based club has benched Dmitriy “jR” Chervak, and placed him on the transfer list. On a short-term basis, HellRaisers will sub in Guy “anarkez” Trachtman, of Israel, as a replacement over the next few weeks.

In addition to the lineup change, HellRaisers will elevate Lithuanian Nikolaj “kAliNkA” Rysakov to the role of in-game leader, estnn.com reported.

“We will see how this option will work and after that the final decision will be made how we will continue to play,” said HellRaisers CEO Oleksii “Magician” Slabukhin.

Without jR, a Ukrainian, HR will still have Vadim “Flarich” Karetin (Latvia) and Russians Nikita “JlaYm” Paniushkin, Dmitriy “ProbLeM” Martynov and coach Rustam “TsaGa” Tsagolov on the roster.

