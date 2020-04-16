Report: HellRaisers to sign 'jR' and three others

HellRaisers are signing Dmytro “jR” Chervak and three others to the active roster, DBLTAP reported Thursday.

Citing sources close to the team, new additions to the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team also include Dmitrii “ProbLeM” Martynov, Nikolaj “kAliNkA” Rysakov, and Nikita “JIaYm” Panyushkin.

Vadim “Flarich” Karetin is the only remaining member of the active roster.

Previously with Vega Squadron, jR is the only player in the new-look lineup with any Major experience. He was with Vega Squadron when they qualified for the ELEAGUE Boston Major and the FACEIT London Major in 2018.

HellRaisers parted ways with Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow earlier this month after a six-year run.

—Field Level Media