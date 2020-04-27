HellRaisers unveil new-look lineup

HellRaisers overhauled their most recent Counter-Strike: Global Offensive roster, the Ukrainian organization announced.

While Vadim “Flarich” Karetin remains with HellRaisers, the team has answered the departures of Kirill “ANGE1” Karasiow, Igor “crush” Shevchenko and Zygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas with a vastly different look.

Dmitriy “jR” Chervak and Nikolaj “kalinka” Rysakov will reconnect with HellRaisers after competing together with fbg in the CIS Minor Closed Qualifier.

Previously with Vega Squadron, jR is the only player in the new-look lineup with any Major experience. He was with Vega Squadron when they qualified for the ELEAGUE Boston Major and the FACEIT London Major in 2018.

A pair of 21-year-old Russians, Nikita “JIaYm” Panyushkin and Dmitriy “ProbLeM” Martinov, will also compete with HellRaisers under coach Rustam “TsaGa” Tsagolov.

ANGE1 had competed for six years with HellRaisers, who are slated to play in the upcoming ESEA MDL Season 34.

—Field Level Media