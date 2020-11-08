xms leaves Team Heretics

Alexandre “xms” Forte has left Team Heretics, citing health problems and the team’s “atmosphere.”

The 23-year-old Frenchman joined Heretics in January following stints with Team LDLC and Team Envy.

He addressed his decision to leave the team in a Twitlonger message posted Saturday.

“I have had health problems that have not helped me on a personal level,” xms wrote. “It has also handicapped the team because I sometimes had to be replaced during official games and on (practice) days.”

He also said there were “many things I couldn’t appreciate anymore in the team,” including the recent dismissal of coach Morgan “B1GGY” Madour and the departure of Nabil “Nivera” Benrlitom to Team Vitality.

“I’m going to take a few weeks to fix my IRL situation (find an apartment, etc.), but also to take care of my health, so that I can come back 100% invested,” xms wrote.

The remaining members of the Heretics roster are Bryan “Maka” Canda, Fabien “kioShiMa” Fiey, Lucas “Lucky” Chastang and Jordan “Python” Munck-Foehrle.

--Field Level Media