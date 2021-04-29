Heroic to reinstate HUNDEN as coach

Heroic will reinstate coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen on Saturday following an eight-month ban for exploiting a coaching bug.

HUNDEN was originally suspended for one year after he admitted using a spectator bug in matches at DreamHack Malmo 2020 and Home Sweet Home Cup 5. The ban was later reduced due to his assistance with the investigation.

The 29-year-old will rejoin the team at DreamHack Masters Spring.

“It has been tough sitting on the sidelines for eight months and not participating in the matches,” HUNDEN said in a statement. “I have spent the time refining my skills in the analysis part of the game but there is no doubt that it will take some time to find the rhythm again.”

The all-Danish Heroic lineup features Martin “stavn” Lund, Casper “cadiaN” Moller, Rene “TeSeS” Madsen, Ismail “refrezh” Ali and Rasmus “sjuush” Beck.

--Field Level Media