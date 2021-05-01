Heroic's cadiaN, TeSeS play despite COVID-19 diagnoses

Casper “cadiaN” Moller and Rene “TeSeS” Madsen helped Heroic win a match Friday at the DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 event despite positive COVID-19 tests.

The $250,000, 16-team Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament is being played online.

The team said the players tested positive following their opening-round victory over Pain on Thursday.

“Casper is experiencing mild symptoms and Rene is not experiencing any symptoms at all,” the Denmark-based team said in a statement posted to Twitter. “Both players have chosen to play in the match against BIG (Friday).

“The team has since been separated, where the remaining players have either gone home or are isolated in their hotel rooms. We are closely monitoring the other players’ health, and following all Danish authorities recommendations.”

Heroic topped BIG 2-0 to advance to the upper-bracket final in Group B. cadiaN contributed 41 kills and a plus-10 kill-death differential, and TeSeS had 38 kills and a plus-4 K-D differential.

--Field Level Media