Heroic bench 'es3tag' and 'Snappi'

Heroic has shuffled Patrick “es3tag” Hansen and Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer to the inactive roster of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Danish organization announced on Sunday.

Heroic previously were on the cusp of selling the roster to FunPlus Phoenix until the deal fell through after es3tag agreed to join Astralis upon the end of his contract.

“Heroic has during the last month experienced somewhat of a turmoil, but is finally back on track,” the Danish club said in a statement over Twitter. Heroic thanked es3tag and Snappi for their contributions and said they will welcome two new players over the next week.

Per dbltap.com, Heroic are in discussions with Danish players Rene “TeSeS” Madsen and Nikolaj “niko” Kristensen about joining their active roster. TeSes, 19, currently competes with the Copenhagen Flames and niko, 21, is with OpTic Gaming.

Es3tag, a 24-year-old Dane, had been with Heroic since June 2017 after stints with Team Orbit and Tricked Esport, among other teams. He helped Heroic win the Toyota Master CS:GO Bangkok 2018 and the DreamHack Open Atlanta 2019.

Snappi joined Heroic for the second time in August 2019 to take over the in-game leadership.

—Field Level Media