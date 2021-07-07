Heroic to compete under quarantine after player tests positive

Heroic will compete under quarantine in IEM Cologne 2021 after one of their players tested positive for COVID-19 during the standard testing procedure, ESL announced Wednesday.

IEM Cologne 2021 is the first tournament to be held on LAN since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The player that tested positive has not had close contact with ESL staff or other players, except the teammates he traveled with,” tournament organizers said in a statement. “Based on the currently available facts, the entire Heroic team will remain in quarantine in accordance with our protocol. The player is in good condition and Heroic have decided to continue to compete from inside their quarantine.”

Heroic did not disclose the identity of the player while releasing a statement on social media.

“We would appreciate it if the community and our fans would respect our players’ privacy in this situation, so they can focus on the tournament,” the Danish club wrote on Twitter.

--Field Level Media