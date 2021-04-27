High Coast Esports part ways with CS:GO roster

High Coast Esports released the members of their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team roster, the Swedish organization announced Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we must say goodbye to our NA CS:GO roster,” High Coast said in a statement. “They’ve been through many rough patches these past months with delayed payments and an organization struggling for survival.

“... As of today, the team is free to seek new opportunities as unrestricted free agents since with our recent financial setbacks we’re unable to keep supporting them.”

High Coast’s roster consisted of Americans Josh “PwnAlone” Pigue, Ben “ben1337” Smith and Brandon “bew” Roberts as well as Brazilian Rodrigo “RCF” Figueiredo. American Joseph “Muenster” Lima was the team’s coach.

High Coast parted ways with their Dota 2 roster approximately two weeks ago.

--Field Level Media