Better Collective buys HLTV.org

HLTV.org, a website that focuses on the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive platform, has been acquired by sports betting media group Better Collective.

Better Collective, based in Copenhagen, also purchased CS:GO community platform Dust2.dk as part of the $37.9 million deal.

HLTV.org features news, statistics, and discussion forums. The site is best known for its global rankings, which is used by several tournament organizers to seed teams at events. Due to CS:GO’s lack of a centralized world championship, ending a year high on HLTV’s standings is considered a significant accomplishment.

It was founded in 2002 in Denmark and averages more than 26.5 million visits each month.

The parent organization of the two sites, HLTV.org ApS, will continue to oversee the management of HLTV.org and Dust2.dk for at least three years, according to a news release.

“HLTV has always been neutral in the CS:GO landscape in the sense we stand as independent,” HLTV.org ApS CEO Martin Rosenbæk said. “For 18 years this has always enabled us to provide unbiased news and coverage. Partnering with Better Collective gives us the much-needed backbone for HLTV.org in terms of a strong organizational setup that is required for us to continuously provide you with the best product possible.”

—Field Level Media