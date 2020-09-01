Heroic hand HUNDEN one-year ban for use of bug

Heroic handed a one-year suspension to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen for his use of a spectator bug in two matches, the organization announced Tuesday.

Heroic’s investigation revealed that the bug was done deliberately during the club’s match against Astralis at DreamHack Malmo 2020 and again versus Spirit at Home Sweet Home Cup 5.

HUNDEN, 29, acknowledged in a statement that he used the bug and accepted his punishment.

“The recent allegations made against me are true,” HUNDEN said in an official statement. “I take full responsibility for my actions during the Dreamhack Masters tournament and HomeSweetHomeCup 5. CS:GO at the top level is super competitive, and I saw an edge which I knew was wrong, but I took it and used the bug in-game.”

HUNDEN added that he acted on his own “without the knowledge of my teammates.”

“I am sorry for letting down Heroic, my family and all of our fans. I only want the best for the Counter Strike community, and my actions during these two games are something that are not part of the community I want and love,” he said.

HUNDEN retired from competitive play and moved into a coaching role with Heroic on April 29. The Dane had been on the MAD Lions’ bench since early March, when he was replaced by Asger “AcilioN” Larsen as the in-game leader.

