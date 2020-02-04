MAD Lions, GODSENT book semifinal spots at ICE Challenge

MAD Lions and GODSENT each swept their respective quarterfinal matches Tuesday at the ICE Challenge 2020 championship in London.

Both teams move on to the semifinals of the $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament, which are set for Wednesday. MAD Lions will face off against mousesports and GODSENT will take on Natus Vincere.

Natus Vincere and mousesports earned their semifinal spots after sweeping their respective group’s winners’ matches on Sunday in the eight-team event.

MAD Lions took their best-of-three series against OG on Tuesday with a 16-12 win on Nuke followed by a 16-12 victory on Train.

In the second quarterfinal, GODSENT cruised past Virtus.pro with a 16-9 win on Dust II before wrapping the series with a 16-13 triumph on Vertigo.

The Grand Final will be Thursday. All matches are single elimination and are a best-of-three until the best-of-five final.

The winner will claim $125,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $50,000.

ICE Challenge 2020 prize pool:

2. $50,000

3-4. $25,000

5-6. $10,000 — OG, Virtus.pro

7-8. $2,500 — Heroic, ENCE

