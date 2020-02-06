Mousesports win Ice Challenge in London

Mousesports posted a 3-1 victory over Natus Vincere in the grand final of the ICE Challenge 2020 championship in London on Thursday.

The teams swept the winner’s matches of their respective groups and emerged victorious in the semifinal round to advance to the best-of-five championship match of the $250,000 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament.

Mousesports secured the early advantage after recording a 16-14 win over Natus Vincere on Dust II and a 16-8 victory on Inferno. Na’Vi answered with a 16-11 triumph on Train before mousesports won the match with a 16-9 victory on Nuke.

Mousesports received $125,000 for winning the eight-team tournament, while Na’Vi claimed $50,000 for their second-place finish.

ICE Challenge 2020 prize pool:

1. $125,000 — mousesports

2. $50,000 — Natus Vincere

3-4. $25,000 — MAD Lions, GODSENT

5-6. $10,000 — OG, Virtus.pro

7-8. $2,500 — Heroic, ENCE

—Field Level Media